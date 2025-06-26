Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,531 Shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 1,033.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.80.

Packaging Corporation of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $187.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.15 and a 200-day moving average of $205.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.28. Packaging Corporation of America has a fifty-two week low of $172.72 and a fifty-two week high of $250.82.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.10. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Articles

