Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,460 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,197,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,511,000 after purchasing an additional 70,503 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,990,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,167,000 after purchasing an additional 107,665 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,418,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,148,000 after purchasing an additional 186,887 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,018,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,052,000 after purchasing an additional 437,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,831,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,652,000 after purchasing an additional 183,675 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $98.83 on Thursday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $113.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EWBC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $199,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,248.96. The trade was a 12.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $3,857,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 928,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,517,319.02. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

