Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 5,091 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 68.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 315.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

GPI stock opened at $441.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $425.08 and its 200-day moving average is $427.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.86 and a 1 year high of $490.09.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.68 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $463.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $495.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.71, for a total value of $1,325,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,072.54. This trade represents a 15.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.57, for a total transaction of $654,184.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,008.20. This trade represents a 16.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

