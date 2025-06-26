Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AWM Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,022,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,580,000 after purchasing an additional 116,746 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 927,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 640,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,053,000 after purchasing an additional 57,562 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 301,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 273,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 84,947 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

DFSI stock opened at $38.52 on Thursday. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average of $35.49.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.