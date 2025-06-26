Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,057 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 77,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 746.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 241,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,531,000 after buying an additional 212,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $66.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of DAL opened at $48.35 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.59.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

