Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB opened at $126.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.66. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $107.43 and a 52 week high of $150.57.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

