Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,223 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,656,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of FTCS opened at $89.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.59 and a 200 day moving average of $89.07. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $80.66 and a twelve month high of $94.23.

Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

