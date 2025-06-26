Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,235 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,340,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,763,000 after buying an additional 40,049 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,786,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $56.60 on Thursday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.83.

About ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

