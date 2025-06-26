Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 19,795 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,795 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAUG. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1,591.3% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

BATS PAUG opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.59 million, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.50. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $34.78 and a 1-year high of $40.12.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.