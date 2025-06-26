Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 29,032 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 209,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,032 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,188,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,915,904,000 after acquiring an additional 100,433,280 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,596,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,970 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,739,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,910,000 after buying an additional 867,410 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 621.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 911,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,081,000 after buying an additional 785,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 985,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,268,000 after buying an additional 543,077 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF stock opened at $28.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.41. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.