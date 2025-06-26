Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,967 Shares of Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Principal Value ETF were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GTS Securities LLC grew its stake in Principal Value ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 825,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,861,000 after acquiring an additional 20,086 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Value ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Value ETF by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter.

PY stock opened at $48.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.15. Principal Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $52.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1781 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

