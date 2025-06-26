Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 44,322 Shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,322 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSST. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $50.51 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.14 and a 1-year high of $50.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.40.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.