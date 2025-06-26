Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 75,055 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 45.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,055 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $5,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,180,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,802,000 after purchasing an additional 109,761 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,676,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 474,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,648,000 after buying an additional 86,007 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 307,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,900,000 after buying an additional 11,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 392.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 288,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after buying an additional 229,587 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $56.14 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.35 and a fifty-two week high of $66.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.73.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

