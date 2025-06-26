Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 8,224 Shares of Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,224 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIEQ. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000.

Get Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF alerts:

Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AIEQ opened at $41.58 on Thursday. Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $42.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.32. The company has a market cap of $109.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF Company Profile

The AI Powered Equity ETF (AIEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Total Market index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US stocks selected by a proprietary, quantitative model that incorporates artificial intelligence (AI). AIEQ was launched on Oct 17, 2017 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.