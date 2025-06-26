Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Webster Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Webster Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Webster Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Webster Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Webster Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In other news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $266,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,185.50. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $86,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,373.28. This trade represents a 7.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $934,210 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

NYSE WBS opened at $53.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.06. Webster Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.46 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 18.58%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

