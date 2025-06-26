Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $196.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

STZ has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.17.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $161.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.70. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $159.35 and a twelve month high of $264.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.09.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 29.56%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,376.04. The trade was a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $1,242,976,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 18.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,999,000 after buying an additional 2,882,817 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 127.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,480,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,517 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $445,883,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,527,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,619,000 after purchasing an additional 994,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

