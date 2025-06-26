Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) Stock Holdings Cut by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,052 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 38,928,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,726,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213,243 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $638,470,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,171,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,527,000 after buying an additional 637,643 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,362,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,299,000 after buying an additional 158,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,538,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,498,000 after acquiring an additional 322,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $26.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Weyerhaeuser Company has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $34.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.22, a PEG ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. CIBC dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

