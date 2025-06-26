WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.95 and traded as high as $54.60. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $54.41, with a volume of 75,756 shares traded.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Trading Down 1.1%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

