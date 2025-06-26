Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 150.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,437,000 after buying an additional 73,036 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL stock opened at $67.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.60. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $73.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.