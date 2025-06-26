Yael Cosset Sells 71,224 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) EVP Yael Cosset sold 71,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $5,234,251.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,224,222.76. This represents a 33.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

KR stock opened at $72.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $74.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 1.76%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

