Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,628 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. worth $8,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,037,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,032,775,000 after purchasing an additional 285,588 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,807,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,295,000 after buying an additional 175,656 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,882,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,902,000 after buying an additional 194,995 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,267,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,016,000 after buying an additional 390,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,624,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,130,000 after buying an additional 1,159,888 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zions Bancorporation N.A. alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $50.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZION has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZION

About Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.