17,050 Shares in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB) Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. waypoint wealth counsel lifted its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 66,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the first quarter worth about $304,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 131.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 194,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 110,555 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $49.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.62.

About Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

