18,554 Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,861.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,701,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,217 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,852,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,802,000 after purchasing an additional 408,350 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,046,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,148,000 after purchasing an additional 258,175 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,334,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,282,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $59.45 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.10.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

