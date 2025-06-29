5G Stocks To Follow Now – June 26th

Super Micro Computer, Cisco Systems, QUALCOMM, Cadence Design Systems, and ON Semiconductor are the five 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the research, development, production and deployment of fifth-generation wireless network technology. They include equipment makers (e.g. Ericsson, Nokia), chip and device manufacturers (e.g. Qualcomm, Apple) and network operators (e.g. Verizon, AT&T). Investors target them for potential growth as 5G networks expand globally. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Super Micro Computer stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.83. The stock had a trading volume of 43,419,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,852,549. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $96.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $68.94. 6,658,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,123,335. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.04 and its 200 day moving average is $60.95. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $272.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $157.40. 2,208,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,499,250. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $211.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $3.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $301.16. 808,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $326.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.96 and a 200-day moving average of $286.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

ON Semiconductor (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

NASDAQ ON traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,111,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,197,448. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.03. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $80.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ON

Featured Articles