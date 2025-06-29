A Brooke Seawell Sells 51,455 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director A Brooke Seawell sold 51,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $7,999,708.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,730,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,016,115.27. The trade was a 2.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A Brooke Seawell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NVIDIA alerts:

On Friday, June 27th, A Brooke Seawell sold 50,980 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $7,999,781.60.

On Wednesday, June 25th, A Brooke Seawell sold 52,774 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.59, for a total transaction of $8,000,010.66.

On Tuesday, June 24th, A Brooke Seawell sold 54,467 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $8,000,112.96.

On Monday, June 23rd, A Brooke Seawell sold 55,681 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.67, for a total transaction of $7,999,689.27.

On Friday, June 20th, A Brooke Seawell sold 55,282 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.71, for a total transaction of $7,999,858.22.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.8%

NVDA opened at $157.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $3.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.97. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $158.71.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 73.1% in the first quarter. AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,728,000. Swedbank AB increased its stake in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 41,458,131 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682,525 shares in the last quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 12.2% in the first quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 169,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.78.

View Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.