Aaron Kyle Stucki Sells 13,100 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,227,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,690. This trade represents a 35.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aaron Kyle Stucki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 12th, Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $166.85 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.30 and a fifty-two week high of $170.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. HSBC raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.50.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

