Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday. 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 471% from the previous session's volume of 875 shares. The stock last traded at $6.25 and had previously closed at $6.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Acerinox to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Acerinox to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Acerinox Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.11). Acerinox had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Acerinox will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Acerinox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acerinox, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, process, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the United States, Africa, Asia, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Stainless steel, and High-performance Alloys segments. The company offers flat products, including hot and cold rolled coils and sheets, strips, flat bars, and discs, as well as engraved coil and sheet, black coil, slabs, circles, billets, and plates.

Featured Articles

