ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APUE) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APUE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 123,994 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 115,331 shares.The stock last traded at $37.40 and had previously closed at $36.87.

ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $58,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 58,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 27,136 shares during the period.

ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (APUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Large Cap index. The fund blends an active and passive management approach to build its portfolio. The fund aims to optimize costs, tracking and potentially produce higher returns by shifting exposure between active and passive investments in the broad US equity market APUE was launched on May 3, 2023 and is managed by Envestnet.

