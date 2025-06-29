AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,088,746 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 490,895 shares.The stock last traded at $274.56 and had previously closed at $272.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVAV shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $146.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on AeroVironment from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.43.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.40 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.18.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $275.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.69 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.32%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Articles

