Airline Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 26th

RTX, Zscaler, and American Airlines Group are the three Airline stocks to watch today. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is operating passenger or cargo air transportation services. Investors buy these stocks to gain ownership in an airline and participate in its profits (or losses), which can be heavily influenced by factors such as fuel costs, passenger demand, regulatory changes, and broader economic conditions.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

NYSE RTX traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.97. 2,081,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,384,146. The stock has a market cap of $191.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. RTX has a one year low of $99.07 and a one year high of $149.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.93.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Shares of ZS stock traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $316.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,437. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $153.45 and a 52 week high of $317.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.30. The company has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1,216.88 and a beta of 1.09.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $11.19. 18,130,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,711,038. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $19.10.

