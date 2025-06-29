Ajay K. Puri Sells 168,195 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NVDA opened at $157.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.96 and its 200-day moving average is $126.97. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $158.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.78.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

