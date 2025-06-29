Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Position Boosted by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 447.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $519.00.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $528.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $502.29 and its 200-day moving average is $511.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.74 and a 52 week high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.08 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 68.93% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

