Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,293 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 328.9% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 703.8% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $13,349,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,792. This trade represents a 77.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $30,372,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,000. The trade was a 80.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock worth $294,839,785 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.8%

Amphenol stock opened at $97.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $98.07.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

