Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) Stock Holdings Increased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 115.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Amphenol by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 7,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APH opened at $97.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $98.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.43.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

APH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 390,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $29,604,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,991,738.90. This trade represents a 46.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $13,349,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,792. This trade represents a 77.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock worth $294,839,785. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

