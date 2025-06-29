ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,670 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 2,037 shares.The stock last traded at $3.91 and had previously closed at $3.76.

ANA Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. ANA had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion.

ANA Company Profile

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc.

