Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 115.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,921 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $18,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 201.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 48.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 164.7% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Aptiv from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Aptiv from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Aptiv from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Aptiv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.56.

Aptiv Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $68.79 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.41 and its 200-day moving average is $62.08.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.14. Aptiv had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.