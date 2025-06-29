Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ares Capital by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,951,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,068,000 after purchasing an additional 871,370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ares Capital by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $93,439,000 after purchasing an additional 881,450 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,426,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,133,000 after purchasing an additional 105,526 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Ares Capital by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,678,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $21.95 on Friday. Ares Capital Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $23.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.91.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 43.50%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.66%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

