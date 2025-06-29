ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SPRY. Scotiabank initiated coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARS Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRY opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 10.74 and a current ratio of 11.00. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 million. ARS Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ARS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Karas sold 15,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,136. This trade represents a 66.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander A. Fitzpatrick sold 102,969 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $1,451,862.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,543.30. This trade represents a 53.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,971 shares of company stock valued at $4,721,888 in the last quarter. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRY. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 4,319.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 78,100.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

