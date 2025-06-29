Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 26th

Super Micro Computer, BigBear.ai, Salesforce, Arista Networks, and Snowflake are the five Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core products or services involve developing, deploying or commercially leveraging artificial intelligence technologies—such as machine learning algorithms, neural networks or natural language processing. Investors in these stocks seek exposure to firms driving innovation in areas like data analytics, automation, robotics and AI-driven software solutions. Because AI is widely viewed as a major growth driver across multiple industries, these stocks can offer both high growth potential and heightened volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

SMCI stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.83. 43,419,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,852,549. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $96.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.21 and its 200 day moving average is $37.47.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of NYSE BBAI traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,333,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,199,249. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 3.29. BigBear.ai has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $269.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,701,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,494,786. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $257.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

ANET traded up $5.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,029,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,041,941. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.73. The stock has a market cap of $127.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.37. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $133.58.

Snowflake (SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Shares of SNOW stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $220.69. 2,615,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,133,681. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $107.13 and a 12-month high of $225.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.77.

