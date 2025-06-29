Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,267 Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.20.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

ZBRA stock opened at $309.26 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a one year low of $205.73 and a one year high of $427.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.75.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.42. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.