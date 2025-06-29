Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 60,499 Shares of Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,499 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Curbline Properties were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CURB. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Curbline Properties by 390.2% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Curbline Properties by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter.

Get Curbline Properties alerts:

Curbline Properties Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of CURB opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 27.77, a quick ratio of 27.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.46. Curbline Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

Curbline Properties Announces Dividend

Curbline Properties ( NYSE:CURB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curbline Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curbline Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.