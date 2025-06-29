Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Align Technology by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. HSBC lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

ALGN stock opened at $188.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.74 and a 12 month high of $263.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.39.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $979.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.90 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

