Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,722 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $6,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,399,000. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 17,404.5% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 722,760 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,379,000 after buying an additional 718,631 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 961.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 646,310 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,906,000 after buying an additional 585,394 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,805,244 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $336,871,000 after buying an additional 426,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Solar by 218.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 446,799 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $78,744,000 after purchasing an additional 306,581 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FSLR. KeyCorp downgraded First Solar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on First Solar from $191.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.19.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $152.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.25. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.56 and a twelve month high of $262.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.55). First Solar had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $844.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 9,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total value of $1,481,812.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,136.85. This trade represents a 54.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 2,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $466,877.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,689.49. This trade represents a 20.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,376 shares of company stock worth $2,227,172. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

