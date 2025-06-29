Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 1,190 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,215,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $658,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,617 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,396,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,201,000 after buying an additional 1,388,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,245,000 after buying an additional 89,848 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Paycom Software by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 724,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,402,000 after buying an additional 70,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,090,000 after acquiring an additional 11,611 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total value of $29,222,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,307,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,381,276.48. The trade was a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Randall Peck sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total value of $234,256.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,394 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,994.74. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,016 shares of company stock valued at $42,736,608. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $227.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.79. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $530.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.92 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYC. Wall Street Zen downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Paycom Software from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.90.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

