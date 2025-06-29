Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 128.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $589,826.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,591.22. The trade was a 19.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $103.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $73.45 and a 52 week high of $110.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.32 and a 200 day moving average of $95.00.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.38 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pentair from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Pentair from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pentair from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.14.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

