Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Graco were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Graco by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in Graco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 26,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 6.0% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,588 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $309,393.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,049.60. The trade was a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Price Performance

NYSE GGG opened at $86.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $92.86.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $528.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.98 million. Graco had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.87%.

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.