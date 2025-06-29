Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,442 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NU were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NU. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in NU by 2,069.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68,865 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NU by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 194,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of NU by 212.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 56,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NU by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,504,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,479,000 after acquiring an additional 88,600 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NU alerts:

NU Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

NU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a report on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on NU

About NU

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.