Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,459 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $138.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. Owens Corning Inc has a 12 month low of $123.41 and a 12 month high of $214.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase 12,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Owens Corning from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $235.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

