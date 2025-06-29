Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 24,307 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 154,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,307 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Samsara were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Samsara in the first quarter worth $342,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Samsara alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Samsara news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 399,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $16,491,744.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dominic Phillips sold 21,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $811,794.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 638,642 shares in the company, valued at $24,504,693.54. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,373,397 shares of company stock valued at $98,622,593 over the last quarter. 46.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Samsara Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE IOT opened at $39.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of -180.23 and a beta of 1.74. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $61.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.01.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $366.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.44 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Samsara from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Samsara from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Samsara from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IOT

Samsara Company Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.