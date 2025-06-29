Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,095 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 718.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,262,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,235 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $301,258,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $222,146,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Twilio by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,602,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,190,000 after acquiring an additional 331,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Twilio by 1,292.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,129,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,619 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWLO. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Twilio from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.39.

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total transaction of $1,332,467.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,704,758.29. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 4,100 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $492,123.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,564.64. The trade was a 10.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,884 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,065. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $122.92 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.38 and a 1-year high of $151.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -585.31, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.05 and a 200-day moving average of $111.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

